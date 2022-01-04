ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Social media blames Glenn Youngkin, not Ralph Northam, for I-95's snowy traffic jam

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

A few liberals appear eager to blame Virginia's Republican governor-elect for a mess he has no power over.

Some social media accounts are blaming Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin for the hundreds of drivers stuck on I-95 due to Monday's snowstorm, though Youngkin has not been sworn into office.


"Looks [like] Youngkin failed his first test in Va, with traffic stopped for 10-12 hrs on 95 in Virginia," tweeted Jennifer on Tuesday. "Failure for gov."

"Does Virginia's new Governor Youngkin know people have been stranded on I-95 for 15 hours?" Connecticut artist Michele Murelli asked on her account.

"Well this is not a good start or look for Virginia's Gov. Glenn Youngkin," tweeted Georgian political organizer Stacey Hopkins.

Others described the I-95 incident as "collateral damage between Glenn Youngkin and Wrath of God."

Several accounts responded immediately to these accusations, pointing out that Ralph Northam is still governor as of Jan. 4.

Youngkin, who won the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election, is expected to be sworn in on Jan. 15.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Drivers have been stuck on Interstate 95 for up to 19 hours after one of the largest snowfalls in years. The interstate has been closed both ways. The Virginia Department of Transportation works to help residents tow or move their vehicles off the road.

Northam tweeted on Tuesday that while he expects the morning sunlight to help the Virginia Department of Transportation clear the road, he encourages all state residents to avoid the interstate.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
insideradio.com

Report: Radio Fueled Republican Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia Governor Victory.

Radio played a key role in the upset victory in the November Virginia Gubernatorial race that had first-time candidate Republican Glenn Youngkin overtake former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, was running for a non-consecutive second term. Youngkin “basically had the radio airwaves to himself...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
NBC12

Spanberger asks Northam, Youngkin for probe into I-95 shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United States Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is calling for an investigation into this week’s I-95 fiasco. In a letter to current Governor Ralph Northam and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, Spanberger requests a full-scale, multi-agency “After Action Report” to get to the bottom of what led to motorists being stranded on the snowy highway for 24 hours.
RICHMOND, VA
WOOD TV8

Virginia officials defend response to snowy gridlock on I-95

winter storm that started as rain — meaning roads couldn't be pretreated — followed by an unusually heavy snowfall and plunging temperatures resulted in the stranding of hundreds of motorists along a stretch of one of the nation's biggest interstate highways, Virginia officials said, as they defended their response to the gridlock.
VIRGINIA STATE
mediaite.com

Joe Scarborough Blasts Gov. Northam Blaming Out-of-State Drivers Stuck on 1-95: ‘No Words for the Stupidity’

Joe Scarborough is not impressed with outgoing Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. At issue? Northam’s apparently blaming out-of-state drivers for the thousands of cars stranded by roughly six inches of snow on a section of I-95 that goes through Virginia. Multiple reports have surfaced of hundreds of individuals being stuck inside their car for 24 straight hours, while the Virginia Department of Transportation did little to abate the problem.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Statement of Governor Ralph S. Northam on COVID Case Numbers

RICHMOND—The COVID case numbers are a reason for concern, but not a reason for panic. It’s important to understand why. We have all studied the “number of cases” for many months now, but this data point means something different today, compared to this time last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Traffic Jam#Governor Of Virginia#Republican#Michelemurelli#Georgian
Washington Post

Why I forgive Ralph Northam

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said something in a meeting with The Post’s editorial board just before Christmas that still rings in my ears: “The eyes can’t see what the brain doesn’t know.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. According to the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WTOP

Northam on I-95: ‘We’re doing everything that we can’

Gov. Ralph Northam tells WTOP that Virginia has all of its resources on the Interstate 95 closure and the National Guard is on standby. “We’re doing everything that we can to get to them,” Northam said. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more...
POLITICS
tennesseestar.com

Virginia Gov. Northam Blames Drivers for Days-Long I-95 Traffic Jam

Outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has not taken any responsibility for Monday and Tuesday’s massive pileup on I-95 in the northern part of the state, choosing instead to blame motorists. “We gave warnings, and people need to pay attention to these warnings, and the less people that are on...
VIRGINIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy