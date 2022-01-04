Social media blames Glenn Youngkin, not Ralph Northam, for I-95's snowy traffic jam

A few liberals appear eager to blame Virginia's Republican governor-elect for a mess he has no power over.

Some social media accounts are blaming Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin for the hundreds of drivers stuck on I-95 due to Monday's snowstorm, though Youngkin has not been sworn into office.



"Looks [like] Youngkin failed his first test in Va, with traffic stopped for 10-12 hrs on 95 in Virginia," tweeted Jennifer on Tuesday. "Failure for gov."

"Does Virginia's new Governor Youngkin know people have been stranded on I-95 for 15 hours?" Connecticut artist Michele Murelli asked on her account.

"Well this is not a good start or look for Virginia's Gov. Glenn Youngkin," tweeted Georgian political organizer Stacey Hopkins.

Others described the I-95 incident as "collateral damage between Glenn Youngkin and Wrath of God."

Several accounts responded immediately to these accusations, pointing out that Ralph Northam is still governor as of Jan. 4.

Youngkin, who won the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election, is expected to be sworn in on Jan. 15.

Drivers have been stuck on Interstate 95 for up to 19 hours after one of the largest snowfalls in years. The interstate has been closed both ways. The Virginia Department of Transportation works to help residents tow or move their vehicles off the road.

Northam tweeted on Tuesday that while he expects the morning sunlight to help the Virginia Department of Transportation clear the road, he encourages all state residents to avoid the interstate.

