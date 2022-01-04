Madison mayor continues fight against Wisconsin’s election investigation

The new year is beginning just where 2021 ended, with a stalemate in the investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Monday once again issued a defiant response to former Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman’s latest subpoenas.

“Attorney Gableman and his team are yet again demonstrating that they have learned nothing about election administration in Wisconsin,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Their ‘investigation’ is a waste of time and taxpayer dollars. Here in Madison, we continue to focus on the real work of making sure that everyone eligible can cast a ballot safely and easily.”

Her opposition to Gableman’s questions is not new, she has been fighting with him since late last year.

His latest subpoenas, however, are new.

Gableman filed subpoenas just before New Year's, asking for information from both Rhodes-Conway and Wisconsin Elections Commission members that include emails, internet logs, and individual voter information. Gableman continues to press Madison’s mayor for official testimony as part of his investigation.

The subpoenas come as a judge in Dane County continues to weigh whether Gableman even has the power to issue subpoenas. Wisconsin’s attorney general says he does not, but lawyers for the state legislature say Gableman is carrying out his investigation under their power, and has all the authority he needs to compel cooperation.

A ruling in that case is expected by January 10th.

