Public Health

US manufacturing activity slows to 11-month low in December

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed in December to an 11-month low with companies still combating supply chain problems. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, reported Tuesday that its index of manufacturing activity fell to...

WTAJ

US unemployment sinks to 3.9% as many more people find jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s unemployment rate fell in December to a healthy 3.9% — a pandemic low — even as employers added a modest 199,000 jobs, evidence that they are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans reluctant to return to the workforce. The drop in the jobless rate, from 4.2% in November, indicated […]
BUSINESS
ShareCast

UK construction growth hits three-month low in December

Growth in the UK construction sector hit a three-month low in December amid disruption from the Omicron variant, according to a survey released on Friday. The IHS/Markit CIPS construction purchasing mangers’ index fell to 54.3 from 55.5 in November, but remained above the 50.0 mark that separates contraction from expansion. Some survey respondents said tighter pandemic restrictions and rising Covid cases had acted as a brake on recovery, especially in the commercial sector.
CONSTRUCTION
State
Washington State
Footwear News

199,000 Jobs Added in December, as Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.9%

Only 199,000 non-farm payrolls were added in December, the Labor Department said Friday. This number fell short of economists’ predictions for an increase of 422,000 jobs and marked a decrease from the 210,000 jobs added in November. Sectors with the most job gains were leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, construction, and transportation and warehousing. There was little to no employment changes in major industries such as retail, information, financial activities, health care and government. The Labor Department said that data collection has been hindered by impacts from the pandemic, which has made reporting monthly numbers a more ambiguous task. The...
ECONOMY
eyeonhousing.org

Job Gains Slow in December

Job gains slowed sharply for the second straight month in December as the Omicron variant began to spread. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 199,000 in December, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%. Construction industry employment (both residential and non-residential) totaled 7.6 million, with 22,000 construction jobs added in December. Residential...
ECONOMY
rebusinessonline.com

US Economy Added 199,000 Jobs in December, Lower than Previous Month and Below Wall Street Expectations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 199,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate declined from 4.2 percent in November to 3.9 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report that came out Friday, Jan. 7. A closer look at the data shows that employers added 211,000 private sector jobs, while the government shed 12,000 jobs.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Economics#Omicron
probuilder.com

Low Domestic Sawmill Output Slows Home Construction

Despite strong nationwide housing demand, low domestic sawmill output is slowing construction and contributing to major price volatility nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Low mortgage interest rates and new generations of homebuyers are boosting demand for new construction, but insufficient lumber production in the U.S. is widening a housing deficit and pushing prices to record highs.
CONSTRUCTION
FOX59

US jobless claims rise by 7,000, but still low at 207,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong. U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. […]
ECONOMY
Health
Manufacturing
Economy
Public Health
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. manufacturing activity cools; supply bottlenecks easing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Factory Activity Inches Up for a Second Straight Month in December

(Yicai Global) Dec. 31 -- China’s factory activity edged higher in December for a second month in a row, as cost pressures on companies abated somewhat following a drop in commodity prices. The purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing stood at 50.3 this month, up from 50.1 in November, according...
ECONOMY
AFP

US ends 2021 with disappointing job growth ahead of Omicron surge

The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. "Last year ended with fewer new positions being created than expected, but the headline payroll number really should not be the focus of attention," economist Joel Naroff said. 
BUSINESS
