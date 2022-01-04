ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Rogersville City School closed due to HVAC failure, heat out in multiple areas

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School is out for Tuesday and Wednesday, for cold-related reasons other than snow.

Edwin Jarnagin, director of Rogersville City School, told News Channel 11 that the school’s boiler system began experiencing leaks in heating lines around the holidays after a regular repair.

The lines, which move hot water for radiator heating, began leaking enough to concern the Rogersville Water Department, which notified school administrators.

In a separate event, Jarnagin said another main line supplying heating water to the 7th/8th grade area and gym also sprung a leak.

Jarnagin said locating leaks within the building can prove extremely difficult due to old construction, but through the help of local and regional companies specializing in the work, it was located early in the year.

Lines affecting the 3rd grade area are still being repaired, with work expected to reach the leak Wednesday.

Lines supplying the 7th/8th grade area and gym are currently fixed, but time is needed for epoxy used in the repair to cure before water can flow again.

