2022 is finally here. A new year is always packed full of potential, offering both a chance to start over and an opportunity to continue building on past success. Enter 22 in ‘22. We’re kicking off the new year with issue 402, showcasing 22 of the bands and musicians who are poised to have a stellar 2022. Featuring the Regrettes, Carlie Hanson, BLACKSTARKIDS, WARGASM, Holly Humberstone, Nova Twins and over a dozen other artists, we’re celebrating the new year as a chance for us all to grow and continue transforming the music of our era.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO