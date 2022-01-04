ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer Says ‘Sky Is the Limit' for Ford in 2022 After Last Year's 136% Surge

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord still has more room to run in 2022, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. The "Mad Money" host said he believes Ford can do 200,000 battery-powered vehicles this year. Cramer's latest optimism came as Ford announced plans to nearly double annual production capacity of its upcoming electric F-150 pickup....

Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 25% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford shares surged earlier this week as the company said it plans to double production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to meet "soaring customer demand."
Cramer says tech stocks could bottom one day after Nasdaq's nosedive

CNBC's Jim Cramer said tech stocks could bottom Thursday, one day after the Nasdaq plunged. The "Mad Money" host said he's glad there's so much negativity because as a stock picker, there are many names on sale. Speaking early Thursday morning, Cramer said he was encouraged by the Nasdaq's premarket...
The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
Crash Protection For Ford: How To Stay Long For More Gains, But Limit Your Risk In Case The Stock Corrects From It's 20-Year High.

Photo via the old Delphi Automotive (which was acquired years later by BorgWarner). In our previous post (Tesla: Who Saw This Coming), we mentioned Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) had been a top ten name on our system on December 20th. It was also a top name of ours the Friday before that, on December 17th, alongside Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Shares of both companies spiked this week on excitement about electric vehicles. In Tesla's case, the excitement was about its huge Q4 vehicle delivery numbers; in Ford's case, it was due to the news that the company was doubling manufacturing capacity for its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to 150K vehicles a year by mid-2023 in response to high customer demand.
Jim Cramer's 2022 Forecast for the Best-Performing Dow Stocks Last Year

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday announced his 2022 outlook for the best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average last year. The "Mad Money" host said he expects UnitedHealth, McDonald's and Walgreens to help power the Dow higher in 2022. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday announced his 2022 outlook for...
Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, -2.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
Jim Cramer's 2022 Outlook for the S&P 500's 10 Biggest Winners Last Year

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday shared his thoughts on how the S&P 500's 10 biggest winners in 2021 will perform in 2022. "The biggest takeaway should be the remarkable resurgence of the oils," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday shared his thoughts on how the S&P...
Jim Cramer says these 5 'old tech' stocks could have a big year in 2022

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday laid out an investment case for five legacy technology companies that he believes could post strong returns in 2022. The "Mad Money" host touted Apple, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle. Those companies should be able to perform well even as the Fed tightens policy, Cramer...
