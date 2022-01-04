ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas Britell Leads Nominations for Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

By Jon Burlingame
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Britell has a leading three nominations from the Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards, with Tuesday’s announcement of this year’s nominees for music in visual media finding Britell in contention for both song and score for his work on Adam McKay’s satire “Don’t Look Up,” as well as a nom...

