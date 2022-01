Hola, hola! Welcome to 2022, baby! And what better way to kick off the new year than with some new THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE!? There’s some awesome panels and spreads in this issue that really show off the care Dave McCaig’s colors are giving this retelling of the best dang comic series of all time! And Rus Wooton’s updated lettering really lets the artwork breath, while also adding some pretty jarring emotion to the story. You can feel the panic, the hurt, the TERROR. Kirkman leaves us on a helluva cliffhanger, and Issue 31 can’t come soon enough!

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO