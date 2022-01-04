Star Wars: The Mandalorian Potato Head Figure Is On Sale Now

A popular Star Wars game is now available for free, for some. Between a rejuvenated Star Wars Battlefront 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars Squadrons, Star Wars fans have been eating pretty good lately. And this looks set to continue courtesy of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, Star Wars Eclipse, and other upcoming games set in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The link between the future and the recent past of Star Wars games is Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, and for good reason. Not only is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order quite good, it's now available to play for free for Amazon Prime subscribers, courtesy of Prime Gaming.
