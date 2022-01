Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba shed a light on Tanjiro Kamado's major problem with the Water Breathing style in the newest episode of the series! The second season is now heating up as the Entertainment District arc continues, and with it, the previous episode saw Tanjiro get into his toughest fight in the series yet as he started to clash against the Upper Six rank demon, Daki. But as Tanjiro continues to get pressured and pushed to his limits against this new opponent, he's also starting to truly realize what the limits of his body actually are. Even more so than with the fight on the Mugen Train.

