ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleigh County, ND

Have You Ever Blown Off Jury Duty In Bismarck/Mandan?

By Bromo
US 103.3
US 103.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like so many others, I have the ability to see if I have any mail to be delivered that day. It's a preview if you will, and I see the title of the e-mail 'USPS Informed', so I open it up to check what I'll be getting later that day -...

us1033.com

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.3

WHY Can’t We Do That Here In Bismarck?

Stop me if you have heard this question before, I guarantee you have. We drive by this huge place without even blinking an eye, and not a second ticks by in our bank of memories about the good old days. What once was a sprawling discount store at 2625 State Street in Bismarck, now is just an old lonely deserted Kmart. On a crowded weekend, this place shined, people shopping and looking for the best possible deals they can get, and now it sadly sits silent. So here is the question, what would you like to see develop here? Most people will shout out ideas of entertainment, or maybe a brand new food store. Fargo, North Dakota went through the same exact situation last year. The future looks very bright for them, and I personally believe the sun could shine here in Bismarck as well.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

10 More Towns In North Dakota Nobody Can Pronounce

You might recall my article from May of 2020, "The Top 10 Most Mispronounced City Names in North Dakota." If you need a refresher you can read about them here. If I had to rewrite that article, I can tell you right now I would've probably moved "Mandan" to number one. It's absolutely amazing to me how people mostly from outside of our state say "Man-Din." I have no idea how you can "Din" from "Man-Dan?" It blows my mind. Every time I hear a commercial on a non-Townsquare Media radio station, that was obviously cut from outside of our market, you get a lot of "Man-Din's." It's pretty sad they don't bother to redo them.
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burleigh County, ND
Government
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
County
Burleigh County, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
US 103.3

Father/Daughter Helping Neighbors In Bismarck

One of the demons all North Dakotans know about is snow. Where and what to do with it comes into play during wintertime. I live in an apartment building, and just recently discovered the DON'TS when it comes to snow removal. Sure we have people come and plow our parking lot from time to time, but when mother nature drops another load of the white stuff suddenly, well some people get out their shovel and basically fend for themself-as in clearing out their designated parking spot and tossing the snow anywhere they can ( like on to their neighbor's slot ) This, of course, causes problems.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Encouraging News Out Of Fargo (Amazing Actually)

The 'Day After' is always the worst when it comes to reading about the realities of impaired drivers. Another New Years's Eve has come and gone. Pretty soon we can get back to our normal routine, the holidays are over. Through the stretch from Thanksgiving to New Years Day, relatives coming to town, going out to eat, and attending parties are all part of the traditions. So is alcohol. When I refer to the 'Day After' we usually wake up on January 2nd and read about arrests made on New Year's Eve pertaining to DUI's ( driving under the influence ) and sadly tragic deaths caused by simple lack of judgments. The news is always grim, but not this year.
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

Should Every Police Officer In The Country Wear A Body Cam?

Think about what it would be like to have every second of your day at work captured on a body cam?. Well, I think it's pretty safe to say that about 99% of our jobs aren't that exciting or controversial, no offense. However, the men and women in law enforcement that put on a uniform and go out on the streets every day are accountable for every action they take. Now try and imagine what that would be like, my opinion is that I would absolutely want to wear one, just in case a situation came up and I would be able to be accounted for.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Josh Duhamel
US 103.3

Chad Isaac’s Fate Delivered – “Life With NO Parole”

This morning of December 28th, 2021, the pain that Chad Isaak brought to the friends and family members was felt by all of us one last time. That awful day back in 2019, when Chad Isaak walked into the RJR Maintenance and Management building and slaughtered four innocent people - William and Lois Cobb, Adam Fuehrer, and Robert Fakler. As he disappeared on an early April morning he left the city of Mandan and Bismarck in complete shock. We all asked ourselves "Why?" That seemed to hurt the most, "Why?"
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

A True Miracle In North Dakota On Christmas Day

When a miracle happens on Christmas day it's a blessing we should never forget. Of course, a miracle on any given day demands attention. This one though happened with people who take such things in stride, whose job it is to provide protection and who save lives. Can you imagine having a job like that, wherein just a split second, your actions can make a difference in someone's life.
CELEBRITIES
US 103.3

Is It Legal Push Snow Into Your Neighbors Yard In Bismarck?

We now have more snow in Bismarck than we did all of last season. Something tells me this is going to be a more typical Bismarck winter. I remember last year after we had a minor snowfall event, my neighbor across the street decided to push some of his driveway snow into my ditch. I didn't think much about it at the time. To be honest, I've never had a neighbor do this before, but it got me thinking if this is even legal?
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Lincoln, North Dakota Man Busted With 24 Pounds Of Pot & 15 Guns

Talk about going down bigly. The Bismarck Tribune is reporting that Tuesday's search warrant executed at an East Arbor Avenue apartment in Bismarck brought in a pretty hefty collection of cash, contraband, and firearms. There were rifles, shotguns, and handguns on site. Many were semi-automatic and had loaded magazines. It...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Duty#Have You Ever
US 103.3

Push Back Rising In North Dakota’s Republican Party

If it walks like a duck, acts like a duck, quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck. A faction of the North Dakota Republican Party has moved to define what it is to be a worthy republican candidate for state office and it sure hints of bribery.
POLITICS
US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy