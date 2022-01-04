Police: Suspect in stolen pickup truck crashed into Northglenn home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Northglenn police say a suspect in a stolen GMC pickup truck crashed into a home in a neighborhood Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday around 6 a.m., officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to the 10200 block of Melody Drive for a report of a pickup truck driver who had crashed into a parked vehicle and fled the scene.

Police said they learned that the description of the truck — a black GMC — matched a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert from earlier Tuesday. According to the alert, the driver was armed and had eluded Thornton officers.

At 6:08 a.m., the same truck crashed into a home along the 10000 block of Melody Drive. The driver refused to get out of the vehicle, police said. Officer used less-lethal options to break the windows and get the suspect out of the truck.

Denver7

Afterward, officers saw weapons in the car.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Nobody else was hurt.

The damage to the home was not clear.

No other details were available on Tuesday morning.

Anybody else with information should contact Det. Jackie Spresser at jspresser@northglenn.org or 303-450-8859.