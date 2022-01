NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York’s COVID numbers continue to surge just as children prepare to return to the classroom next week. New measures have been announced for city schools in another effort to stop the spread and keep schools open. The new rules include an increase in COVID testing in schools, more testing options for teachers and staff, and changes to the exposure protocol. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, city leaders say schools remain some of the safest places kids can be during the pandemic. This new approach is yet again another way the city is altering the rules as the actual...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO