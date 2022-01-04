Man charged in fatal shooting at St. Paul liquor store

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a person who confronted him about shoplifting at a St. Paul liquor store has been charged with second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Kenneth Davis, Jr. was shot with his own gun at Big Discount Liquor on Dec. 27. According to a criminal complaint, Davis was a regular customer at the store and saw the defendant concealing some vodka without paying for it, then took the bottle from him.

The man told Davis he had a gun and started digging in his backpack. Davis replied that he had a license and flashed his gun at the man, the complaint said.

The two men tussled as they went out the door and Davis’ gun fell to the ground, the Star Tribune reported. Authorities say the defendant picked up the gun and shot Davis twice.

The man was arrested Saturday at a Motel 6 after police tracked him down.

He’s being held in the Ramsey County Jail on $2 million bond. Court records do not list an attorney for him.