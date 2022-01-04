ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US manufacturing activity slows to 11-month low in December

kinyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed in December to an 11-month low as companies continued to combat supply chain problems. The Institute...

www.kinyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Talks Reopen for Fourth Stimulus Check

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc medically and financially. If there is another round of stimulus, it is likely to go to small business owners. There remain political obstacles in the way of further assistance. We've been writing for months that there's little chance of a fourth check hitting bank accounts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

US unemployment sinks to 3.9% as many more people find jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s unemployment rate fell in December to a healthy 3.9% — a pandemic low — even as employers added a modest 199,000 jobs, evidence that they are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans reluctant to return to the workforce. The drop in the jobless rate, from 4.2% in November, indicated […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Footwear News

199,000 Jobs Added in December, as Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.9%

Only 199,000 non-farm payrolls were added in December, the Labor Department said Friday. This number fell short of economists’ predictions for an increase of 422,000 jobs and marked a decrease from the 210,000 jobs added in November. Sectors with the most job gains were leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, construction, and transportation and warehousing. There was little to no employment changes in major industries such as retail, information, financial activities, health care and government. The Labor Department said that data collection has been hindered by impacts from the pandemic, which has made reporting monthly numbers a more ambiguous task. The...
ECONOMY
eyeonhousing.org

Job Gains Slow in December

Job gains slowed sharply for the second straight month in December as the Omicron variant began to spread. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 199,000 in December, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%. Construction industry employment (both residential and non-residential) totaled 7.6 million, with 22,000 construction jobs added in December. Residential...
ECONOMY
rebusinessonline.com

US Economy Added 199,000 Jobs in December, Lower than Previous Month and Below Wall Street Expectations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 199,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate declined from 4.2 percent in November to 3.9 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report that came out Friday, Jan. 7. A closer look at the data shows that employers added 211,000 private sector jobs, while the government shed 12,000 jobs.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Michaelsteeber#Ap
ShareCast

UK construction growth hits three-month low in December

Growth in the UK construction sector hit a three-month low in December amid disruption from the Omicron variant, according to a survey released on Friday. The IHS/Markit CIPS construction purchasing mangers’ index fell to 54.3 from 55.5 in November, but remained above the 50.0 mark that separates contraction from expansion. Some survey respondents said tighter pandemic restrictions and rising Covid cases had acted as a brake on recovery, especially in the commercial sector.
CONSTRUCTION
probuilder.com

Low Domestic Sawmill Output Slows Home Construction

Despite strong nationwide housing demand, low domestic sawmill output is slowing construction and contributing to major price volatility nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Low mortgage interest rates and new generations of homebuyers are boosting demand for new construction, but insufficient lumber production in the U.S. is widening a housing deficit and pushing prices to record highs.
CONSTRUCTION
FOX59

US jobless claims rise by 7,000, but still low at 207,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong. U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Cheddar News

Despite Lower Than Expected December Jobs Report, Some Positive Economic Signs

According to the Labor Department December report, the U.S added 199,000 jobs as opposed to the more than 400,000 that had been expected. William M. Rodgers III, vice president and director of the Institute for Economic Equality at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, joined Cheddar's Baker Machado to talk about the state of the economy and noted that, despite the miss, the drop-off in the unemployment rate signaled to him that the economy is moving in the right direction. "There was an upward revision of about 100,000, a little more than 100,000, for the months of October and November, so, again, I'm not as worried or looking at this as negative as you all are," Rodgers added. He also noted the next three months would likely see slower growth due to the winter but stated that it would remain in a positive direction.
ECONOMY
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. manufacturing activity cools; supply bottlenecks easing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Factory Activity Inches Up for a Second Straight Month in December

(Yicai Global) Dec. 31 -- China’s factory activity edged higher in December for a second month in a row, as cost pressures on companies abated somewhat following a drop in commodity prices. The purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing stood at 50.3 this month, up from 50.1 in November, according...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy