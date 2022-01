See how the new Rogue ST Max driver for 2022 compares with 2021's Epic Max. It’s fair to say that the looks of Callaway’s two most recent driver ranges - Mavrik and then Epic 21 - haven’t set the world on fire, despite the performance being right up with the best golf drivers on the market. For 2022, Callaway’s new driver range is the Rogue ST and ST stands for Speed Tuned, partly because of how the brand has extended its use of A.I. to optimise its Flash Face for launch and spin as well as ball speed.

