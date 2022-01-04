ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beltline eastbound back open near Park Street following crash

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMuRG_0dcW0gnb00

MADISON, Wis. – The left two lanes of the Beltline eastbound are back open at Park Street following a crash.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

At least one vehicle was involved in the crash. Madison Police and EMS crews responded to the incident.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the incident was reported as a car vs semi crash with possible injuries.

The lanes were closed for about 45 minutes.

No further information has been released.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County deputy allegedly rear-ended by suspected drunk driver

MADISON, Wis. – A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning, officials said. The deputy was reportedly completing a crash investigation on the Beltline westbound at Seminole Highway just after 3 a.m. He was in his squad car in the far left lane with his emergency lights on. A driver allegedly approached the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

4 dead in Thursday night crash on Interstate 39/90/94

DEFOREST, Wis. — Four people died in a three-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 39/90/94 near the Dane/Columbia county line Thursday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a van passed a disabled Honda Civic on the shoulder near the State Highway 60 exit just after 10 p.m. Thursday. The van’s occupants, while attempting to assist the...
DANE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Street#Beltline#Public Safety#Traffic Accident#Madison Police#Ems#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WisDOT: All lanes of Beltline reopen at Monona Drive following crashes

MONONA, Wis. — All lanes of the Beltline have reopened at Monona Drive Friday afternoon following two crashes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A crash was reported on the westbound side around 2:40 p.m. A crash was also reported on the eastbound side, according to 511 Wisconsin. Some delays were still being reported on the eastbound side as...
MONONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

First responders hold procession for Mineral Point firefighters killed in deadly crash

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Mineral Point firefighters and other local first responders honored two of their co-workers Friday morning with a procession for the two firefighters recently killed in a deadly semi vs. firetruck crash. The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 151 near mile marker 38. Authorities said the firefighters were responding to a different crash when...
MINERAL POINT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

SB Interstate 39/90/94 Open near Dane/Columbia Co. line after crash

MORRISONVILLE, Wis. — All southbound I-39 lanes reopened at 3 a.m. on Friday. All lanes of southbound Interstate 39/90/94 were closed near the Dane/Columbia county line due to a crash Thursday night, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported near County Highway DM west of Morrisonville around 10:20 p.m. The agency said drivers should exit at...
MORRISONVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is your chance to tell us why:’ Prosecutors play detectives’ interview, arrest of Chandler Halderson

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors in the Chandler Halderson homicide trial played the full interview investigators had with him before ultimately arresting him for the murder of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson. In the interview, which lasted nearly two hours on the evening of July 8, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Brian Shunk and William Hendrickson again asked Chandler Halderson...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Prosecutors show images of dismembered body in Chandler Halderson trial

MADISON, Wis. — Jurors in Chandler Halderson’s homicide trial saw several images of a dismembered torso later identified as Bart Halderson as the trial entered its third day Wednesday morning. The photos, which were taken by investigators at a farm in rural Cottage Grove on July 8 showed a path of trampled vegetation in the woods, a log that appeared...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Halderson went door-to-door asking about security video, neighbors say

MADISON, Wis. — Several people living in Bart and Krista Halderson’s neighborhood say they were approached by Chandler Halderson on the same morning and asked whether they had security video showing the Halderson home. Testifying during Chandler Halderson’s homicide trial Wednesday afternoon, a number of neighbors told similar stories of how he approached their front doors on the morning of...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison mayor, MPD hoping to reduce ‘concerning’ violent crime numbers in 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Violent crime in Madison reached alarming heights back in 2020. For Madison Police Capt. Jason Freedman, 2021 was deja vu.  “There is a general concern with the level of gun violence we have been experiencing in the city,” Freedman said.   RELATED: Dane County implementing new strategies to help reduce gun violence Two statistics in particular jumped off...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy