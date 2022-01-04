Beltline eastbound back open near Park Street following crash

MADISON, Wis. – The left two lanes of the Beltline eastbound are back open at Park Street following a crash.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

At least one vehicle was involved in the crash. Madison Police and EMS crews responded to the incident.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the incident was reported as a car vs semi crash with possible injuries.

The lanes were closed for about 45 minutes.

No further information has been released.

