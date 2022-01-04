ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Murder charge filed after victim of Davenport beating dies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Charges against a man accused of pummeling another man on Christmas Eve in downtown Davenport have been upgraded after the man who was beaten later died.

Jaret Leonard Lee Peck, 31, of Davenport, is now charged with second-degree murder after 47-year-old Terrance Woodard died from his injuries on Sunday, the Quad-City Times reported.

Peck had been previously been charged with willful injury and interference with official acts in the case.

Officers were called the afternoon of Dec. 24 to an address in downtown Davenport for a report of an assault, police said. Arriving officers and medics found Woodard beaten and suffering from critical injuries.

Woodard was first taken to a Davenport hospital, then transferred to an Iowa City hospital, where he died Sunday. Investigators have said Peck punched Woodard in the head multiple times, including after Woodard already was on the ground.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

N.C. man charged in death of 2-year-old toddler

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have charged a 26-year-old man in the death of a 2-year-old toddler in Fayetteville. WRAL-TV reports that Fayetteville police arrested and charged Keshawn Ayers on Friday night. Police found the child unresponsive at a home on Malloy Street on Dec. 31....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

Delaware man charged with murder in mother’s shooting

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A 35-year-old Delaware man was charged with murder after his mother was found dead inside a home in Dover. Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper told the Delaware State News that Kyle Leonard called 911 Friday night and said he had shot and killed his 67-year-old mother inside the home.
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa City, IA
The Associated Press

Firefighters called to E. Iowa house fire, find 2 bodies

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters who responded to a house fire early Saturday in the eastern Iowa city of Riverside found the bodies of two people inside. The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. at a home in Riverside, and when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the structure, the Washington County Communications Center said.
RIVERSIDE, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

714K+
Followers
371K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy