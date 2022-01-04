ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals 2022 schedule of opponents finalized ahead of playoffs

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
With divisions across the NFL settling into place ahead of the postseason, we now know the full 2022 set of opponents for the playoff-bound Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s a look at who the Bengals will play on the 2022 schedule.

Home:

  • PIT
  • BAL
  • CLE
  • BUF
  • MIA
  • ATL
  • CAR
  • KC

Away:

  • PIT
  • BAL
  • CLE
  • NE
  • NYJ
  • NO
  • TB
  • TEN
  • DAL

The first big takeaway? That’s a brutal road slate against teams like the Saints, Patriots, Buccaneers, Titans and Cowboys. The Bengals were great on the road this season, but they’ll need a repeat showing.

Also on the docket? A rematch with the Chiefs, although Patrick Mahomes told Bengals players he thinks that will happen in the playoffs.

We’ll know more once the NFL irons out the specifics of the schedule this offseason, but for now, the Bengals know who they’ll be dancing with next year.

