Biz Buzz: Dubuque bar opens; Dyersville brewery plans new location; Galena B&B to reopen as inn

biztimes.biz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with TH Managing Editor Dustin Kass at dustin.kass@thmedia.com or 563-588-5663. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Dubuque and Dyersville, Iowa, and...

biztimes.biz

biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: Historic Galena building to see new life as inn

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with TH Managing Editor Dustin Kass at dustin.kass@thmedia.com or 563-588-5663. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will share additional developments...
GALENA, IL
KCRG.com

Business moving to new location in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Construction is underway for a new truck and trailer facility for a Dubuque business. Thompson Truck and Trailer is building along Highway 20, near the Southwest Arterial. People with the business say this will give them more space and be convenient for everyone. This will also...
DUBUQUE, IA
biztimes.biz

Truck dealer plans new, $6.7 million facility in Dubuque

A full-service commercial truck dealership will expand its presence in Dubuque with the construction of a new location next year. Thompson Truck & Trailer, currently located at 1190 Roosevelt St. Ext., plans to build a new location at 6800 Boulder Brook Court, which is off Stone Valley Drive, according to Marketing Director Erica Bellach. She said current plans call for construction to start in early 2022 and for the new facility to be in operation in early 2023.
DUBUQUE, IA
State
Iowa State
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa bar completes ‘massive remodel’

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with TH Managing Editor Dustin Kass at dustin.kass@thmedia.com or 563-588-5663. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, we will share developments from Dubuque...
DRINKS
nwestiowa.com

Hartley bar reopens with new look, owners

HARTLEY—A downtown Hartley institution of food and drinks has reopened its doors after being dormant for almost two years. Stitch and Ashley’s Stoplight Lounge, located at 10 First St. SE, welcomed patrons back on Dec. 20. “It was a lot of work, that’s for sure,” said Hartley native...
HARTLEY, IA
mocoshow.com

Opening Information For New Poolesville Brewery

Landmade Brewery has announced that they will be opening in early February. The farm brewery, which was built in a repurposed cattle stable, will be located on Jerusalem Road in Poolesville and will include a tasting room, an in-house run food truck, and a general store. Originally scheduled for a...
POOLESVILLE, MD
Inside Indiana Business

Trucking Company Announces Layoffs

Muncie-based Nash and Sons Trucking Inc. has notified the state it is temporarily laying off 75 workers. The trucking company says the layoffs will take place at its four Indiana locations. Nash and Sons says the action is in response to lack of work due to changing weather. The company...
MUNCIE, IN
WRAL News

Dave and Buster's to reopen at new location in Cary

Cary, N.C. — The popular bar and arcade center Dave and Buster's will reopen at a new location at near the Cary Towne Center this month, the company announced Thursday. The restaurant originally opened inside Cary Towne Center in 2013. Last year, Epic Games announced that it plans to turn the mall into global headquarters by 2024.
CARY, NC
CBS Minnesota

Ice Castles In New Brighton Open Friday

Originally published Jan. 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One silver lining to the recent cold weather: The Ice Castles in the Twin Cities is ready for guests. The company that makes the frozen attraction announced on social media earlier this week that the New Brighton location in Long Lake Regional Park will open Friday. Tickets went on sale Tuesday night. The Ice Castles attraction is returning to New Brighton this winter after the pandemic forced the company to take a season off. This season’s winter playground is set to feature tunnels, caverns, towers, fountains, slides, and crawl spaces — all lit in an array of colors. The spectacle took a team of 20 ice artisans about eight weeks to create. Depending on weather, the attraction could last through early March. Ice Castles also has sites in Wisconsin, Utah, New Hampshire, and New York. These have yet to open this winter.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
WIFR

Shorewood Park expected to get some love, say city officials

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Parks Chamber of Commerce announce that a major investment to improve Shorewood Park is coming, and they’re talking about it on Friday. Illinois State Representative Dave Vella along with the City of Loves Park, Village of Machesney Park, Loves Park Ski Broncs, The Parks Chamber of Commerce, and Rockford Park District will gather Friday, January 7, 2022 at Loves Park City Hall, 100 Heart Blvd., Loves Park at 10 a.m.
LOVES PARK, IL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nwestiowa.com

POET-Ashton breaks production record

ASHTON—After a hectic two years, the POET Biorefining plant south of Ashton has a full tank of optimism for the future. The POET location in Osceola County was one of three unlucky ones the Sioux Falls, SD, company put on idle during the initial coronavirus wave in spring of 2020. Another dip came during the severe cold snap in February this year.
ASHTON, IA
biztimes.biz

Biz people

HIRED: Lauren Siitari as a senior tax associate. HIRED: Sarah Millman as a staff accountant II. HIRED: Karen Weber as a receptionist and administrative assistant. HIRED: Zach Thielen as an architectural associate. HIRED: Janet Urbain as a senior project support specialist. HIRED: Ken Massey as a field services technician. HIRED:...
DUBUQUE, IA
Community Impact Houston

H-E-B opens new Webster location, closes Clear Lake location

H-E-B officially opened a new store in Webster on Dec. 29. Located at 18611 Eastfield Drive, the new location resides at the intersection of El Dorado Boulevard and Gatebrook Drive. Before opening the new location, the H-E-B located at 16811 El Camino Real in Houston officially closed Dec. 28. The Texas-based grocery store chain offers a produce, deli and bakery section as well as a pharmacy and attached gas station at multiple locations. H-E-B also offers many of its own brand products, such as milk, bread and ready-made snacks for purchase. 281-488-1601. www.heb.com.
WEBSTER, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs, Hidden Valley And Laurel Mountain Enter New Era For 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vail Resorts closed on the purchase of Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain on New Year’s Eve, beginning a new era in the local ski resorts. The Nutting family owned Seven Spring for 15 years, adding Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain under one ownership in that time. Now, Vail’s purchase of these three means it owns 40 ski resorts across 15 states and three countries. People here are anxious to see what changes this may bring. The person who oversees Vail’s eastern region is Tim Baker, who happens to have played for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

