Michigan State

Michigan Schools To Use Therapy Dogs To Help Kids Dealing With Trauma

By Tommy Carroll
 4 days ago
With all that kids face in going to school, therapy dogs are being brought in to help in comforting children. Being a dog owner, I can directly see how a dog can bring comfort and companionship. I live by myself, my dog is always glad to see me no matter what...

ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

