Mark your calendars because you don't want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-01 uptown Park Boulevard, will be offering its old-world King Cakes from January 6 through January 31. While most of us here on the Gulf Coast celebrate Mardi Gras with the usual brioche topped with luridly-colored sugars, the traditional French version, known as the Galette de Rois, is a more elegant cake that appears each January in French households, usually available by January 6 in keeping with the Epiphany, the day which marks the arrival of the Three Wise Men at the manger of Jesus in Bethlehem.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO