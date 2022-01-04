Gluten Free: Sweet & Savory

Enjoying a town as food-focused as Lafayette can be frustrating for those with dietary restrictions. Many years ago, if you couldn't have gluten and gumbo was on the menu, you were simply out of luck. However, since so many delicacies are rice-based, you can chow to your heart's desire on red beans and rice, jambalaya, and boudin. But the sky is the limit in today's gluten-free culinary landscape, where favorite local restaurants have either added dishes or entire menus to their offerings. Some even focus strictly on gluten-free foods.

Sweets

Karma Collective

Karma Collective (formerly known as Tribe Collective) was the trailblazer in the gluten-free and vegan foods movement in Lafayette. Under the collective, you can find various chefs focused on specific dietary needs. Stop by to choose from cookies, muffins, cakes, and a rotating daily lunch menu featuring gluten-free plant-based items.

104 E. Kaliste Saloom Suite 103 Lafayette, LA 70503

(337) 534-0173

Yum, Y'all

New to the gluten-free scene is Yum, Y'all, a small pop-up operation found at markets and festivals around town. Following their social media channels is the best way to see where they'll be next. When you find them, the menu offerings include scones, cakes, muffins, brownies, cheesecake, and stuffed bread.

On-location pop-up

(337) 344-3518

Bonne Vie Macarons

Bonne Vie Macarons is a specialty French macaron and dessert shop focusing on memorable flavor and creative design. They have a large selection of gluten-free macarons, including vanilla almond, strawberries & cream, sea salt caramel, and wedding cake, to name only a few.

607 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Suite A Lafayette, LA 70508

(337) 534-0425

Carpe Diem! Gelato - Espresso Bar

If you pop into Carpe Diem! for a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, let it be known that the crepes and baked goods in the shop are all gluten-free. Expect to find delicacies such as French almond cake, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, and almond cookies.

812 Jefferson St Lafayette, LA 70501

(337) 534-4155

Savory

Antoni's Italian Cafe

Dietary restrictions don't have to mean taste restrictions. Antoni's offers several pasta dishes with a gluten-free pasta option and any pizza on a gluten-free crust. Try the pasta fresca, a light olive oil-based sauce with garlic and basil.

1118 Coolidge Blvd Suite A Lafayette, LA 70503

(337) 232-8384

Zea’s Rotisserie & Bar

Zea's tops our list of places having the most gluten-free dining options on their menu. Not only do they have the most selection, but they also have an entire section dedicated to gluten-free, so you don't have to hunt. They offer three salads, seven entrees, and four sides to round out your meal. Included are grilled trout or balsamic salmon with roasted corn grits and sweet potatoes.

235 Doucet Rd. Lafayette, LA 70503

(337) 406-0013

Social Southern Table & Bar

Social Southern Table & Bar's gluten-free menu items are easily found with a (GF) notation. You won't go hungry here with starters such as fiesta fries and cast iron gulf tuna. Move on to main entrees such as shrimp and grits, chili-rubbed pork chop, or fire-roasted yardbird.

3901 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503

(337) 456-3274

Cafe Habana City

While you may not be able to denote GF menu items at this Caribbean restaurant easily, the cuisine in nature leans away from wheat and more into corn and rice. Avoid anything fried, and you may be in luck. Try a few favorites, such as Ropa Vieja (simmered beef in a tomato base over rice) or the Picadillo Cubano (ground beef with olives and beans over rice). Soon you'll forget that bread ever existed.

911 Bertrand Dr Lafayette, LA 70506

(337) 267-3060