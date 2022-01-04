Dozens of Concord residents without electricity overnight after car crashed into a power pole

San Francisco, California – On New Year’s Eve, BART will operate as usual on Friday, but with an extended closing time to help people celebrate the arrival of 2022. The last East Bay-bound train via downtown San Francisco will depart at about 1:30 a.m., while the last southbound train headed toward Millbrae will depart at 2:10 a.m. for those celebrating in downtown San Francisco.

