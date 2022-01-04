ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Dozens of Concord residents without electricity overnight after car crashed into a power pole

By Beth Duncan
Concord News Journal
Concord News Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Concord, California – Dozens of Concord residents were left without electricity on a cold and wet...

concordnewsjournal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Concord News Journal

Dementia-afflicted elderly woman gone missing

Concord, California – A 73-year-old woman was reported missing, and Concord police are asking for the public’s help in locating her. According to authorities, the woman is suffering from dementia. Priscilla Brown was last seen near BART with a red and black puff coat, black leggings, a pink...
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Concord, CA
Accidents
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Concord, CA
Crime & Safety
Concord News Journal

BART running extended service on New Year’s Eve

San Francisco, California – On New Year’s Eve, BART will operate as usual on Friday, but with an extended closing time to help people celebrate the arrival of 2022. The last East Bay-bound train via downtown San Francisco will depart at about 1:30 a.m., while the last southbound train headed toward Millbrae will depart at 2:10 a.m. for those celebrating in downtown San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Concord News Journal

Man hospitalized after being shot while driving

Walnut Creek, California – A man was shot while driving eastbound on Highway 4 near Bay Point on Sunday night. At 6:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the site, where paramedics were already treating the victim. He was brought to Walnut Creek’s John Mur Medical Center for treatment of what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Concord News Journal

Two DUI suspects arrested by Concord Police

Concord, California – While conducting a DUI enforcement patrol, Concord Police detained two drivers on suspicion of DUI. DUI offenders risk an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a license suspension. Concord Police warn the public that impaired driving is caused by a variety of...
CONCORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Pole#Electricity#Traffic Accident#Pg E
Concord News Journal

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Concord

Concord, California – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash on Monument Boulevard in Concord early Saturday morning, according to police. According to authorities, the man was walking when he was struck by a car heading westbound on Monument Boulevard near Eureka...
CONCORD, CA
Concord News Journal

Fremont police are investigating suspicious death outside Tesla Fremont factory Monday afternoon, police

Fremont, California – Suspicious death at the parking lot outside Tesla’s factory in Fremont is under investigation by the local authorities, multiple sources reported. According to the police, Fremont Police homicide detectives were dispatched at the scene following a 911 call regarding a person down. They arrived at the parking lot outside Tesla factory around 3:30 p.m.
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Concord News Journal

Concord News Journal

Concord, CA
1K+
Followers
438
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Concord News Journal is a daily local online news magazine with hyperlocal coverage for the city of Concord and surrounding areas.

 https://concordnewsjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy