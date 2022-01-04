ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash on Oakes and Ave L sends two to hospital

By Jeff Caldwell
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two drivers are in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Avenue L and South Oakes Street.

Police say the two cars collided in the intersection shortly after 10:00 this morning, Tuesday, January 4, 2021. According to information they were able to get from an interview with one of the drivers, officers say they believe one of the two drivers failed to stop at a red light.

Officers were unable to interview the second driver, who was rushed to Shannon Medical Center and will not issue any citations for the crash until they are able to get more information.

