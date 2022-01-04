Ants living in Cecropia trees quickly repair wounds to their host

Symbiosis referring to living together in an intimate and often long-term association of two or more dissimilar organisms, is ubiquitous in natural ecosystems. Although the outcomes of symbiotic interactions could range from mutualism to parasitism, the former such as lichens, reef corals, mycorrhizae, and root nodules, is predominant as it provides important ecological services. For instance, approximately 80 to 90 percent of terrestrial plants rely on mycorrhizal fungi (mainly form arbuscular or ectomycorrhiza) to improve nutrient uptake and adapt to stressful conditions. In fact, apart from these belowground root-fungus mutualisms, aboveground plant parts are also colonized by a hyper-diverse array of endophytic fungi (often termed as the “foliar endophytes”, FEs). In the broadest sense, endophytes represent the fungi that occur inside asymptomatic plant tissues. Not surprisingly, species diversity, infection model, and functional properties differ greatly between FEs and mycorrhizal fungi. Production of a series of biologically active secondary metabolites is one of the most remarkable characteristics of FEs, and FEs can use these metabolites as chemical weapons to inhibit plant pathogens or pests. In addition, FEs also acta as pioneering decomposers to initiate the degradation of leaf litter immediately following senescence. Clearly, these traits point to FEs to be both saprotrophic and symbiotrophic. However, the genetic basis of occupying dual trophic lifestyles remains elusive.

WILDLIFE ・ 11 DAYS AGO