Kern County, CA

Louis Gill to enter District 3 Board of Supervisors race

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wxn2_0dcVym8R00

Louis Gill said on Tuesday that he will transition his congressional campaign into the race for the District 3 Kern County Board of Supervisors seat.

Gill said in a statement:

"The recent redistricting process has resulted in sweeping changes to Central Valley congressional districts. I support many of these changes, as they will likely result in fairer representation for the Central Valley, as a whole. However, the state’s independent redistricting commission’s approach to what had been the 23rd Congressional District has also resulted in changes that will shift the focus away from Bakersfield and Kern County and into places like Fresno and Clovis.

“My 21 years of community service have all been dedicated to the families and communities of Bakersfield and Kern County. My goal has always been to continue to serve this same community — my community — here at home. Therefore, I have made the decision to transition my campaign to the race for Kern County Supervisor, District 3."

Supervisor Mike Maggard won't run for re-election

Kern County Board of Supervisor for District 3 Mike Maggard started the new year with an announcement that he will not seek re-election to the board with 2022 being his final year in office. Maggard talks with 23ABC about when his decision to not seek re-election was made and what contributed to it.
Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

