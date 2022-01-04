Louis Gill to enter District 3 Board of Supervisors race

Louis Gill said on Tuesday that he will transition his congressional campaign into the race for the District 3 Kern County Board of Supervisors seat.

Gill said in a statement:

"The recent redistricting process has resulted in sweeping changes to Central Valley congressional districts. I support many of these changes, as they will likely result in fairer representation for the Central Valley, as a whole. However, the state’s independent redistricting commission’s approach to what had been the 23rd Congressional District has also resulted in changes that will shift the focus away from Bakersfield and Kern County and into places like Fresno and Clovis.

“My 21 years of community service have all been dedicated to the families and communities of Bakersfield and Kern County. My goal has always been to continue to serve this same community — my community — here at home. Therefore, I have made the decision to transition my campaign to the race for Kern County Supervisor, District 3."