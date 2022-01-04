ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Soares dismisses charges against Cuomo

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fh52f_0dcVycJB00

ALBANY — District Attorney David Soares will not prosecute former Gov. Andrew Cuomo for allegations he groped a staffer in the Executive Mansion.

“While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former governor, the Albany County DA’s Office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” Soares said in a statement. “While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial.

Soares said he notified Albany City Court about his decision and is asking all charged filed by Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple be dismissed.

Britany Commisso went on national television to tell the world the governor had reached his hands up her blouse and grabbed her breast while they were alone in the mansion in 2020.

She is one of 11 women who accused the governor of inappropriate behavior. Their allegations were included in a report by Attorney General Letitia James which, in part, forced Cuomo to resign.

“I, like most New Yorkers, remain deeply troubled by allegations like the ones at issue here. Such conduct has no place in government or in any workplace,” Soares said in a statement. “Although avenues for criminal prosecution in these cases are sometimes limited, I encourage victims of workplace harassment and abuse to continue to come forward and bring these issues to light so that these important discussions can continue.”

The Times Union in Albany were the first to report Soares was dropping the charges.

Commisso’s attorney, Brian Premo, told the newspaper his client had no control or say in the DA’s decision.

“She had no authority or voice in those decisions,” Premo told the Times Union. “The only thing she has any power over is her resolution to continue to speak the truth and seek justice in an appropriate civil action, which she will do in due course.”

Cuomo was set to make his first appearance in Albany City Court on Jan. 6.

Two other district attorneys, in Westchester and Nassau counties, have also dropped criminal charges against Cuomo.

Comments / 42

Howie
4d ago

Nobody should be surprised by this. All these dems dropping charges against this slime ball is to be expected.

Reply(1)
28
SA
4d ago

Not surprised!! Let the corruption continue 👍🇺🇸VOTE SMARTER 2022/24🇺🇸

Reply
25
Johnny Showgoer
4d ago

I guess the victim doesn't get her day in Court.

Reply(2)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Central waits for COVID tests promised by Gov. Hochul

DELMAR — Bethlehem Central joined school administrators from across the region by informing their respective district families of their intent to resume in-person instruction this week amid a rising number of new COVID cases in Albany County. “The district’s plan is to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 3,” Bethlehem Central Superintendent Jody Monroe […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

Albany County breaks another COVID-19 record

ALBANY — From Wednesday to Thursday, the county broker another record for the number of COVID-19 cases in a single day, 1,010. The previous record of 1,003 was set from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31., about a week after the Christmas holiday and accompanying gatherings. “This is the highest we’ve ever seen in Albany County since […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

Is that thunder in the sky?

ALBANY COUNTY — The loud, mysterious rumble local residents heard from the skies on Thursday afternoon was from training missions by the Vermont Air National Guard. The 158th Fighter Wing unit out of the Burlington Air National Guard Base in Vermont has been conducting training missions of the F35 Lightning military jet. According to a […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

Prop to protect against predatory debt collectors

ALBANY — The New York state Department of Financial Services is proposing an amendment to a 2020 debt collection law that will extend consumer protection from predatory debt collection practices. Acting Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris said the proposed amendment follows findings from a recent department investigation revealing abusive and deceptive debt collection, […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
Spotlight News

Alvin Gamble takes the oath

COLONIE — It’s official, after taking the oath of office on New Year’s Day, Alvin Gamble became the first Black person elected to office since the town incorporated in 1895. As during previous interviews, Gamble did not run away from that fact or its significance but said he looks forward to a day when race […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

COVID-19 test kits at Bethlehem Public Library

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Public Library is distributing home COVID test kits today, Friday, Jan. 7. The library will distribute kits starting Friday morning, one per person, on a first-come basis in front of the plaza by the main entrance. The test kits are made available through a second batch released by Albany County. The […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Motel 8 employee accused of stabbing guest

COLONIE — Early New Year’s Day, an employee of the Super 8 motel on Wolf Road allegedly stabbed a guest during an altercation. According to Lt. Daniel Belles, police were called to the motel at around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a disturbance. During the altercation, the employee, Reginald Scott, 34, of Albany, stabbed the […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Soares
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Spotlight News

A three-three Colonie Town Board

COLONIE — The pomp and circumstance is over, all the oaths are sworn with right hands raised as exclamation points and now a politically divided Town Board has to govern a town spanning nearly 58 square miles with a diverse population of nearly 85,000. No easy task during good times and these are at best […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Vaccination clinic tonight at Sand Creek Middle School

The Albany County Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Sand Creek Middle School. Pediatric second doses and booster shots will be administered. Registration is encouraged and can be done at health.ny.gov. The Town of Colonie will have EMS paramedics and Colonie police on hand […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

Crummey and others take the oath in Colonie (W/photo gallery)

COLONIE — With a nod to his family, supporters and town leaders past, Peter Crummey was sworn in as the town’s 18th supervisor, and first Republican in 14 years, during a ceremony on New Year’s Day. “What excitement we had in Town Hall today,” the former longtime judge said after the swearing in ceremony for […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Colonie LDC offering COVID grants

COLONIE — The town Local Development Corporation is looking to give $100,000 worth of grants to small businesses financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The program is possible due to the work of our LDC Board Members who see firsthand the struggles that our smallest businesses have been facing,” said Sean Maguire, executive director of […]
COLONIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Harassment#Crime#The Executive Mansion#Albany City Court#New Yorkers#The Times Union#Da
Spotlight News

The top stories of 2021 in the Town of Colonie

COLONIE — The past 12 months have been busy ones, despite the ongoing, persistent pandemic still rearing its masked head. There is a new supervisor for the first time in 14 years, and Republicans, by the narrowest of margins, will have a majority on the Town Board when new office holders are sworn in on […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Public Library news: A year in review

We’ve wrapped up yet another unexpected year at the library. Despite the challenges we faced with pandemic-related closures and service limitations, we spent much of 2021 dreaming up new ways to bring you the best of Bethlehem Public Library in a safe and socially responsible way – from outdoor events and our Pop-up Library on […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Central announces new elementary principal

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Central Board of Education is expected to name Jennifer Szpila as elementary assistant principal, a role serving all five elementary schools in the district. Szpila has worked in the South Colonie Central School District for 15 years, most recently as an administrative dean and a Committee on Special Education chairperson addressing […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Colonie police arrest homeless man five times in two months

COLONIE — A 29-year-old homeless man was arrested on Jan. 2 for allegedly attempting to rob the Barry Smokes and Things located at 1234 Central Ave. According to Lt. Daniel Belles, a resident reported a possible robbery taking place from a person inside a vehicle while it was sitting in the store’s driveway. A short […]
COLONIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Spotlight News

Albany County sees over 1,000 new COVID cases since yesterday

ALBANY COUNTY — County Executive Daniel McCoy announced today the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 41,330 to date, with 1,003 new positive cases identified since yesterday. The County Executive was joined by St. Peter’s Health Partners Chief Medical Director of Acute Care Thea Dalfino, M.D. and Albany […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

Family and loss

SCHENECTADY — Tanya Deptola shares concern over how her production of Friedrich Gorenstein’s play “Berdichev / The Family That Never Was” will be received by an American audience. It’s not a musical, she said. It’s not a comedy, either. It’s a drama, she said. It’s tragic. The New Russia Cultural Center has tried three times […]
Spotlight News

NYSERDA announces 21M in awards

ALBANY — The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority announced last week more than $21 million in awards for nearly 20 regionally significant projects across the state under the Carbon Neutral Community Economic Development program. The projects, which include the first electric carbon neutral maple syrup operation and the first certified passive warehouse […]
COHOES, NY
Spotlight News

Menands village offices closed until further notice

MENANDS — Village offices will be closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 3, until further notice due to the recent spike in cases of COVID-19. Matters that cannot be handled by phone or email (including the building department) will require an appointment by calling the office at 518-434-2922, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to  […]
MENANDS, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy