ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Jannik Sinner's coach: Novak Djokovic may only play one Grand Slam this year

By DZEVAD MESIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jannik Sinner's coach Ricardo Piatti said Novak Djokovic may only play one Grand Slam tournament this year. At the moment, the French Open seems to be the only Grand Slam where players would be allowed to play without being fully vaccinated. "Djokovic may play only one Grand Slam this...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Wimbledon#Australian
The Independent

Novak Djokovic making ‘big mistake’ if he does not get vaccinated, Boris Becker claims

Novak Djokovic is making a “big mistake” if he is not getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the world number one’s former coach Boris BeckerThe Serbian is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him, with an appeal set for Monday.Djokovic has spoken in the past about his opposition to vaccination, and posted on social media before setting off for the Australian Open to say he had received “exemption permission” to enter the country.LIVE: Follow the latest as Novak Djokovic fights...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Novak Djokovic criticised by Rafael Nadal amid Australian Open issues; Djokovic parents say treatment is 'political agenda'

The 34-year-old was denied entry at the Australian border because his visa was rejected - his appeal will be heard on Monday. Djokovic, whose Covid-19 vaccination status is unconfirmed, revealed an "exemption" from Tennis Australia to play the Australian Open without being double-jabbed. But he was not allowed through Melbourne airport, his visa was cancelled and he is currently in a quarantine hotel.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Alexander Zverev on Novak Djokovic: I know too little to be able to defend him

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev said he would never say a bad word about Novak Djokovic but admitted he doesn't know much so he can't defend him in this situation. Djokovic announced on Tuesday he was granted a medical exemption for the Australian Open and on January 5 he landed in Melbourne Djokovic was detained at the Melbourne Airport for nine hours before being told that his visa was cancelled and to leave the country.
TENNIS
NBC News

Covid infection gave Novak Djokovic Australian vaccine exemption, lawyers say

Lawyers for Novak Djokovic filed court documents in his challenge against deportation from Australia that showed the tennis star contracted Covid-19 last month. The No. 1-ranked male tennis player was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after border officials cancelled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic: Second player has visa cancelled over vaccine exemption

Doubles player Renata Voracova has become the second Australian Open hopeful to have their visa cancelled and is now reportedly being held in the same quarantine hotel as Novak Djokovic. Voracova, who had already competed in a warm-up event in Melbourne, is said to have obtained a vaccine exemption on the basis that she had been infected with Covid-19 in the past six months - the same reason used by Djokovic. The 38-year-old was detained by Australian Border Force (ABF) officials on Thursday and taken to the same Park Hotel in Carlton where Djokovic is being held, according...
TENNIS
The Guardian

A hard lesson for Novak Djokovic: patience with vaccine sceptics is wearing thin

This weekend, Novak Djokovic should have been warming up for yet another grand slam. But instead the world No 1 tennis champion – and noted vaccine sceptic – is cooling his heels in an Australian quarantine hotel, while an international row rages over whether he should be kicked out of the country altogether. Djokovic had boasted on social media of securing an exemption, for medical reasons he has not explained, to the rules that all players in the Australian Open must be double-jabbed. But hours later he was stopped at the airport, his visa cancelled, and he was unceremoniously threatened with deportation. His lawyers are challenging that ruling, meaning the outcome of this particular tournament may now be determined in a court – rather than on one. Not since the actor Johnny Depp and his then wife, Amber Heard, flew their two dogs, Pistol and Boo, into the country by private jet without the necessary paperwork has the power of celebrity met the force of Australian biosecurity requirements with quite such explosive results.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy