Destination Weddings

Looking forward and with the holidays behind us, we’re looking forward to our next adventure!. St. Lucia for the Group Getaway You’ve Been Planning for Over a Year. Why it’s perfect: No better time than the present to finally book that group vacation that you and your loved ones have been talking about! Perfect for group getaways, St. Lucia offers its world-renowned luxurious accommodations, enticing rum culture and beautiful nature experiences such as hiking the pitons, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, or swimming at the Soufriere natural waterfall. Whether it’s to update your Instagram feed with epic waterfall shots or to simply relax on the beach with your friends, St. Lucia is perfect for that group getaway you’ve been waiting for. This quick getaway from the East Coast is perfect for anyone trying to escape the bitter Northeastern winter!

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO