ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Whitmer creates new rural development office to boost economy and housing

By Malachi Barrett
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer created a new state office focused on improving life in rural communities throughout Michigan. The governor signed an executive order on Tuesday establishing the Office of Rural Development, which is tasked with coordinating state and local officials on economic and workforce development, infrastructure, public health and environmental sustainability...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Opening of Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the $248 million Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund, which will be administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to support mortgage relief, home repairs, housing counseling, and legal services. “Across Maryland, there are homeowners who are struggling to keep up with their mortgage […] The post Governor Hogan Announces Opening of Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Saginaw News

Internet, affordable housing and job growth are top priorities for Michigan’s new rural development office

Expanding access to broadband internet, affordable housing and job growth in rural communities are top priorities for a new state government office created by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The governor held a virtual roundtable Friday morning with state and local officials, economic leaders and other stakeholders from Northern Michigan communities to...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WTGS

New developments in Savannah affordable housing plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The city of Savannah is starting off the year with a new affordable housing investment. The city’s expanded 2022 budget allowed for a below-market value sale of a property on Drayton Street dedicated to new affordable housing construction. Detric Leggett, Savannah's second district alderman,...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Ann Arbor News

Feds sending staffing assistance to fifth Michigan hospital during latest case surge

A fifth Michigan hospital is to receive federal staffing assistance as Michigan coronavirus cases soar and hospitalizations again rise. At the governor’s request, a 30-member civilian disaster assistance team will arrive and begin treating patients Monday, Jan. 10 and stay for two weeks, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday. The team includes physicians, emergency department and intensive care nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and logistics and supply chain personnel.
MICHIGAN STATE
MarketWatch

New York State to create $200 million fund to support social equity cannabis licensees

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she plans to create a $200 million public-private fund to support social equity applicants in the state's legal cannabis industry, which is estimated to tip the scales at $4.2 billion. With New York preparing to issue licenses for stores to sell cannabis to adults 21 and over, the "industry must create opportunities for all New Yorkers, particularly those from historically marginalized communities," Hochul said Wednesday in her 2022 State of the State address. The $200 million public-private fund aims to "support social equity applicants as they plan for and build out their businesses," Hochul said. Licensing fees and tax revenue will seed the fund, along with private investment, to fund direct capital and startup financing to social equity applicants. New York plans to award 50% of all licenses to equity applicants, including individuals from impacted communities, minority- and women-owned businesses, distressed farmers, justice-involved individuals and service-disabled veterans. The state is also creating a state-run business incubator.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Mcdowell
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Government Technology

Agriculture Grant to Boost Internet in Rural Oregon

(TNS) — The Triangle Lake area and Triangle Lake Charter School will benefit from Lane County’s slice of the $5.2 billion the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced will be spent on rural infrastructure. The USDA will send $8.2 million for rural infrastructure to Oregon to be disbursed...
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan liquor supply could face delays, state warns

Rising cases of the Omicron variant are affecting staffing at Michigan’s liquor distribution centers, according to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. The MLCC advised licensees to order larger quantities and space out orders to help ease the burden of staff shortages. Rather than ordering split cases, which are more labor intensive to put together, the MLCC advises to order full cases every two to three weeks.
MICHIGAN STATE
News19 WLTX

New housing development coming to Santee

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — New affordable housing is on the way in Santee. One business owner says this is a positive step in the right direction as the town continues to grow. “Santee needs to grow. This is a very nice spot to come to with being right off...
SANTEE, SC
The Grand Rapids Press

Whitmer’s husband tests positive for COVID-19, governor awaits PCR result in isolation

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is isolating herself until she receives the result of a PCR test after her husband tested positive for COVID-19. First gentleman Marc Mallory tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after feeling under the weather, according to the governor’s office. A rapid test Whitmer took Tuesday came back negative, but the governor is self-isolating in her Lansing home while waiting for the results of a PCR test.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Michiganders#Mdard
MLive

‘A travesty of transparency’: Confidentiality agreements related to $1 billion incentive fund signed by 13 Michigan lawmakers

LANSING, MI — A number of high-ranking Michigan legislators signed non-disclosure agreements related to legislation that appropriates nearly $1 billion in taxpayer dollars to lure businesses to the state. 13 lawmakers, including Republican and Democratic leadership, agreed to keep private sensitive information such as potential site locations, job creation...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Gov. Whitmer announces air mobility corridor development

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the first-of-its-kind drone technology study in three proposed areas between Michigan and Ontario, southeast Michigan, and any other suitable location. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Michigan Aeronautics Commission, the state and Ontario will explore whether small drones can be flown...
MICHIGAN STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion Port Authority launches Housing Campaign to recruit new home developers

GALION—At the December 14th meeting of the Galion Port Authority, Executive Director Mark Rantala unveiled the “FIND A HOME IN GALION CAMPAIGN” to the Port Authority Board. The campaign is a “Guide to Housing Development Opportunities in Galion, Ohio”. The development package was the result of the...
GALION, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
themissouritimes.com

Missouri to consider Georgia rural development program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new bill from Sen. Justin Brown would provide additional incentives to investors contributing to rural Missouri businesses if passed by the legislature. Brown’s SB 675 — deemed the Missouri Rural Workforce Development Act — would provide an incentive for those making capital investments in...
MISSOURI STATE
Grist

In Michigan, a new housing project shows that sustainable development isn’t only for the rich

Bordering more than 100 acres of trails and woods, a new sustainable housing development is taking shape in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Combustion appliances and gas infrastructure are prohibited in the bylaws. Instead, the community will be all-electric and powered through solar energy. It’s green down to the smallest details – with rules around everything from which lighting is allowed, to minimize disturbance of the local ecosystem, to the impact of heat pumps on sound ecology.
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsbug.info

Rural Development wants rural areas disaster-ready

When a tornado, flood or other disaster strikes, rural officials might not know Rural Development can help. Molly Hammond, acting state director for Illinois Rural Development, points out they don’t have to wait for a disaster. In fact, it’s better if they don’t. “There’s programs to prepare....
ENVIRONMENT
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy