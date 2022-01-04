Whitmer creates new rural development office to boost economy and housing
By Malachi Barrett
The Saginaw News
4 days ago
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer created a new state office focused on improving life in rural communities throughout Michigan. The governor signed an executive order on Tuesday establishing the Office of Rural Development, which is tasked with coordinating state and local officials on economic and workforce development, infrastructure, public health and environmental sustainability...
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the $248 million Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund, which will be administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to support mortgage relief, home repairs, housing counseling, and legal services. “Across Maryland, there are homeowners who are struggling to keep up with their mortgage […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The debate on bringing a crypto plant to the area continues and at the center of this is the city and some residents. Since 2021, the Greenville ENC Alliance has been working on a modular data processing project. The $55 million investment would be coming from a Minnesota company, Compute North.
Expanding access to broadband internet, affordable housing and job growth in rural communities are top priorities for a new state government office created by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The governor held a virtual roundtable Friday morning with state and local officials, economic leaders and other stakeholders from Northern Michigan communities to...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The city of Savannah is starting off the year with a new affordable housing investment. The city’s expanded 2022 budget allowed for a below-market value sale of a property on Drayton Street dedicated to new affordable housing construction. Detric Leggett, Savannah's second district alderman,...
A fifth Michigan hospital is to receive federal staffing assistance as Michigan coronavirus cases soar and hospitalizations again rise. At the governor’s request, a 30-member civilian disaster assistance team will arrive and begin treating patients Monday, Jan. 10 and stay for two weeks, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday. The team includes physicians, emergency department and intensive care nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and logistics and supply chain personnel.
As part of our expanded coverage of issues during the 2022 Legislative Session, the Florida Business Journals are checking in with leaders from around the state about what they want to see — or not see — coming out of Tallahassee. If you'd like to make your views heard, email tgibbons@bizjournals.com.
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she plans to create a $200 million public-private fund to support social equity applicants in the state's legal cannabis industry, which is estimated to tip the scales at $4.2 billion. With New York preparing to issue licenses for stores to sell cannabis to adults 21 and over, the "industry must create opportunities for all New Yorkers, particularly those from historically marginalized communities," Hochul said Wednesday in her 2022 State of the State address. The $200 million public-private fund aims to "support social equity applicants as they plan for and build out their businesses," Hochul said. Licensing fees and tax revenue will seed the fund, along with private investment, to fund direct capital and startup financing to social equity applicants. New York plans to award 50% of all licenses to equity applicants, including individuals from impacted communities, minority- and women-owned businesses, distressed farmers, justice-involved individuals and service-disabled veterans. The state is also creating a state-run business incubator.
(TNS) — The Triangle Lake area and Triangle Lake Charter School will benefit from Lane County’s slice of the $5.2 billion the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced will be spent on rural infrastructure. The USDA will send $8.2 million for rural infrastructure to Oregon to be disbursed...
Rising cases of the Omicron variant are affecting staffing at Michigan’s liquor distribution centers, according to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. The MLCC advised licensees to order larger quantities and space out orders to help ease the burden of staff shortages. Rather than ordering split cases, which are more labor intensive to put together, the MLCC advises to order full cases every two to three weeks.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — New affordable housing is on the way in Santee. One business owner says this is a positive step in the right direction as the town continues to grow. “Santee needs to grow. This is a very nice spot to come to with being right off...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is isolating herself until she receives the result of a PCR test after her husband tested positive for COVID-19. First gentleman Marc Mallory tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after feeling under the weather, according to the governor’s office. A rapid test Whitmer took Tuesday came back negative, but the governor is self-isolating in her Lansing home while waiting for the results of a PCR test.
LANSING, MI — A number of high-ranking Michigan legislators signed non-disclosure agreements related to legislation that appropriates nearly $1 billion in taxpayer dollars to lure businesses to the state. 13 lawmakers, including Republican and Democratic leadership, agreed to keep private sensitive information such as potential site locations, job creation...
New York will establish a $200 million fund to support social equity applicants seeking adult-use cannabis business licenses, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday during her State of the State address in Albany. The fund is welcome news to those who have questioned how one of the most progressive cannabis legalization...
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the first-of-its-kind drone technology study in three proposed areas between Michigan and Ontario, southeast Michigan, and any other suitable location. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Michigan Aeronautics Commission, the state and Ontario will explore whether small drones can be flown...
GALION—At the December 14th meeting of the Galion Port Authority, Executive Director Mark Rantala unveiled the “FIND A HOME IN GALION CAMPAIGN” to the Port Authority Board. The campaign is a “Guide to Housing Development Opportunities in Galion, Ohio”. The development package was the result of the...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new bill from Sen. Justin Brown would provide additional incentives to investors contributing to rural Missouri businesses if passed by the legislature. Brown’s SB 675 — deemed the Missouri Rural Workforce Development Act — would provide an incentive for those making capital investments in...
Bordering more than 100 acres of trails and woods, a new sustainable housing development is taking shape in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Combustion appliances and gas infrastructure are prohibited in the bylaws. Instead, the community will be all-electric and powered through solar energy. It’s green down to the smallest details – with rules around everything from which lighting is allowed, to minimize disturbance of the local ecosystem, to the impact of heat pumps on sound ecology.
When a tornado, flood or other disaster strikes, rural officials might not know Rural Development can help. Molly Hammond, acting state director for Illinois Rural Development, points out they don’t have to wait for a disaster. In fact, it’s better if they don’t. “There’s programs to prepare....
