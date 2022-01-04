ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Homme Allegedly Threatened to Kill Brody Dalle’s New Boyfriend

Cover picture for the articleA judge has granted the boyfriend of Brody Dalle (The Distillers) a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband, Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age, ex-Kyuss), after Homme allegedly threatened to throw the man off a balcony. According to official court documents obtained by TMZ, Gunner Foxx claims that...

