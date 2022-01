RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook have once again pulled all the stops to make V’s birthday one to remember. The guys began showering him with love on social media as soon as it turned midnight on Dec. 30th in Korea. They tweeted their favorite photos of the birthday boy along with sweet messages honoring their “bro.” Now that the group has their own Instagram accounts, V got even more love on there, too. You need to see BTS’ messages for V’s 26th birthday (27th in Korean age) because they were so cute.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO