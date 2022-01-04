ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some express worry over delays with getting COVID-19 test results from one provider

By Carlos Granda
As COVID-19 cases increase, long lines at testing sites are becoming more common. Some say one test provider has allegedly failed to provide results or respond to complaints about it.

John Sovec needed a test and found a site near his home.

"They were right up the street from where I live and there was a free COVID testing sign out there," he said.

He says he saw flyer for Ananda Labs and went to get tested at a pop-up site, which was located in a parking lot. He was told results would be available within 24 to 48 hours, but then didn't hear back for days.

"I called their 800 number, got nobody there but left a message and then I emailed... and once again heard nothing back from them. The only thing I heard back was when I finally got test results on Friday, five days later," says Sovec.

Gladys Maddin says she's been seeing a lot of testing places popping up and wonders if they are legitimate.

"One of my big concerns was that it asked you to download your driver's license," she said.

She got her test and also worried when she didn't hear back.

"I kept looking in my emails, in my text messages - nothing. I tried calling them again every day. I get no call back, nothing," says Maddin.

There are testing delays all over the country. As demand for COVID testing surges, Quest Diagnostics says its turnaround time for results has now stretched to 2-3 days on average.

Other companies offering COVID testing have already reported even longer times.

A manager for Ananda Labs told Eyewitness News the lab was inundated during the holidays but is now catching up. The lab went from 100 tests a day to between 500 to 800 tests a day, and it has hired more people to handle the demand.

Maddin eventually got her test results, but she says there should be some way to confirm the sites are legitimate before you go.

