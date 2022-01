This year was a great one for Koei Tecmo, which was behind several releases by way of either development or publishing, but the studio is teeing up 2022 to be even better. First reported and translated by Twinfinite, Japanese website 4Gamer published an article about 2022 plans for local game developers, including Koei Tecmo. In it, Koei Tecmo’s entertainment division general manager, Yosuki Hayashi, says the studio will reveal several games that have been in the works for years in 2022, stating that these titles “will pave the way for the future of the company,” Twinfinite writes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO