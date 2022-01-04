COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,000 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Health officials say more than 1,000 Oklahomans were in the hospital on average over the past three days with COVID-19.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 720,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 4,110 new cases since Monday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 27,820 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,512 deaths as of Dec. 23. That’s an increase of 9 additional deaths.

Officials say there were 1,015 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 32 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.57 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.

