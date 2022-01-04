Great Movies for Wedding Week With Ryan Jay!

It certainly feels like we've traveled back in time, because once again, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have returned to remote filming on Live. Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the co-hosts kicked off their first show of 2022 by going live from their homes. While greeting the viewers on Monday, Ripa joked, "Good morning, everyone! Don't adjust your dials. We're coming to you from the studio, which we made to look like two separate bedrooms. It is January 3, 2022." Ryan then quipped, "Are you sure? It seems like January 3, 2021 because we're back at home, under an abundance of caution."

