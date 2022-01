1. Heat the water until it is boiling. 2. Add the honey and lemon juice, and stir well. 3. Drink the mixture while it is still hot. The benefits of this recipe are that it is easy to make and can help relieve headaches quickly. Honey is a natural pain reliever, and lemon juice helps flush out toxins from the body. This recipe can be used as often as needed, and it is safe for both adults and children.

