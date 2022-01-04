ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man shot in apparent road rage incident on Piedmont Road

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Couple arrested after police chase. File photo. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a road rage shooting that injured a man in northeast Atlanta.

The shooting happened around 4:55 a.m. at 1896 Piedmont Road. Officers responded and found a 28-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was sitting at a traffic light at Piedmont Road and Piedmont Circle when another driver got mad at him.

The victim said the suspect drove alongside his car and shot him.

The victim drove away and was able to call police.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on the suspect.

