Music

Halsey Drops Expanded Edition of ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ With Additional Tracks

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey kicked off the new year in style on Monday (Jan. 3) by releasing a bonus edition of her turbulent 2021 If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power album with two additional tracks not featured on the original. The Grammy-nominated 14-track collection co-produced by Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor and...

