Environment

FORECAST: Partly cloudy and warm through Friday

By Derek Beasley, Cindy Preszler
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
FORECAST

The week looks uneventful with comfortably cool nights and warm afternoons through late week. Skies will be partly cloudy each day. Highs will reach around 80 with lows near 60 through Friday. Temps will be a bit warmer as high pressure aloft briefly builds in, with the next cold front arriving Monday with a chance for showers and storms and cooler weather to follow for the midde of next week.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

FOX 4 WFTX

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

