New York State Police are looking for information concerning a burglary overnight Sunday, January 2 into Monday, January 3 that left the homeowner injured. Authorities say sometime before the morning of January 3 someone entered a home on Poplar Avenue in the Town of Hartwick in Otsego County and injured an elderly person inside. The victim was last listed in stable condition at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.

HARTWICK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO