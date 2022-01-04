ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Crystal Pepsi is back for its 30th anniversary with a Twitter contest. How to get the clear soda.

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rjEK_0dcVvq1o00

Remember Crystal Pepsi?

Well, Pepsi's clear soda first released in 1992, which was discontinued in early 1994, is making another comeback in time for its 30th anniversary.

Yet don't expect to find this soft drink in stores near you. For this limited return, the cola is only up for grabs with a contest on Twitter, and you'll need to dust off a photo of yourself from the '90s to enter, Pepsi announced Tuesday.

“Since 2022 marks the 30-year anniversary of Crystal Pepsi, we wanted to do something extra special to celebrate and reward the passionate fans who have been clamoring online for its return,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►Starbucks Pistachio Latte: The seasonal drink and Meatless Mondays are back for a limited time this winter

Pepsi announced the limited return and the contest at noon Tuesday with a tweet . The contest ends at 9 a.m. Thursday.

But few fans will get a taste of nostalgia.

According to the fine print, 300 will win the Crystal Pepsi. The winners will get six 20-ounce bottles, Pepsi confirmed to USA TODAY.

This is not Crystal Pepsi's first comeback. It has returned several times including past contests. In 2015, 13,000 six-packs were given away in a sweepstakes. In 2016 , the soda was sold in stores for eight weeks.

In May 2021, Pepsi Blue returned for a limited run but the bright blue, berry-flavored soda was sold in stores, while supplies lasted.

Crystal Pepsi Twitter contest

To enter for a chance to win free Crystal Pepsi, Pepsi said in a statement that fans need to post a "picture of themselves in the 90’s using #ShowUsYour90s and #PepsiSweeps on Twitter."

►Chipotle chorizo: Chipotle releases plant-based chorizo and new lifestyle bowls for a limited time

►Little Caesars pizza prices: Little Caesars' Hot-N-Ready pizza now has more pepperoni and slightly higher costs

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko . For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Crystal Pepsi is back for its 30th anniversary with a Twitter contest. How to get the clear soda.

Comments / 4

Related
Morganton News Herald

Crystal Pepsi is making a comeback

Crystal Pepsi, the quirky, failed, clear cola from the 1990s is making a comeback. Pepsi is bringing back the soda for a limited-time run to celebrate its 30-year anniversary. However, Crystal Pepsi won't be available to buy. Instead, it's part of a contest where fans can win the beverage by...
FOOD & DRINKS
Elite Daily

Dig Out Your Best #TBT Photo For A Chance To Win 6 Bottles Of Crystal Pepsi

Pepsi is celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of its most memorable sips, and the nostalgia is real. Get ready to don your scrunchies, baggy shirts, mom jeans, and fanny packs because Pepsi is holding a sweepstakes to let fans win Crystal Pepsi, which first launched in 1992. Although the sip has been discontinued for 29 years, Pepsi wants you to rewind to the 1990s and sip on the infamous clear cola. If you’re hype about getting a taste of the discontinued soft drink, here’s how to enter to win Crystal Pepsi before the sweepstakes is over.
DRINKS
Wide Open Eats

Crystal Pepsi is Back For A Few Select Soda Fans

Crystal Pepsi, just like claw clips, is re-emerging from the depths of the 90s and bringing flavor to 2022. According to a press release, Pepsico is rewinding 30 years and bringing back their famous clear cola for only 300 Crystal Cola megafans when they enter the #ShowUsYour90s sweepstakes. But what about everyone else? Will Crystal Pepsi ever hit shelves again?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Pepsi Blue#Food Drink#Cola#Save#Starbucks Pistachio Latte#Meatless Mondays#Nec#Al Ne#Pepsi
The Kitchn

Crystal Pepsi Is Back and You Can Win a Pack of the Nostalgic Classic

As the self-proclaimed Queen of Nostalgic Things, I feel it is my obligation to keep you all updated on all the things that probably brought you some sort of joy during your childhood. From Little Debbie’s Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream to Oreo-flavored wine, I’m a firm believer that there’s always something new to discover in something old. In this case, however, Pepsi is reviving an old favorite just the way it is and honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Crystal Pepsi is coming back after more than 30 years

Crystal Pepsi is making a comeback for 2022. The clear-coloured cola drink was originally launched in 1992 – and Pepsi is bringing it back for a limited time in honour of its 30th anniversary.However, the drink isn’t available for purchase. Instead, fans of the 1990s staple will have to enter into Pepsi’s competition on social media in order to get their hands on one of the bottles.Entrants are invited to take part using the hashtags #PepsiSweepstakes and #ShowUsYour90s on Twitter. The idea is that consumers post pictures of themselves in the 1990s alongside the hashtags, and then Pepsi will choose...
ECONOMY
thebossmagazine.com

Pepsi bringing back Crystal Pepsi in promotion

Pepsi to give Crystal Pepsi to 300 Twitter promotion participants who use #ShowUsYour90s. Crystal Pepsi is making a return this month in celebration of its 30-year anniversary. The clear version of Pepsi will not be available for purchase, however, with Pepsi planning to give the beverage away as part of a promotion.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Crystal Pepsi Is Coming Back. Here's How To Get Your Hands On It

Pepsi and Coca-Cola have been rivals for decades and in the race for dominance within the world of soda, only one can reign supreme. In the interest of coming out on top, outside of shade throwing and trolling one another on social media, a great way to ensure massive success is to introduce (or re-introduce) a game-changing product. Stellar advertisement and marketing tactics are also necessary.
ECONOMY
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
lootpress.com

The Five Dollar Hot-N-Ready is No More

The price is being raised on Little Caesars’ Hot-N-Ready pizza for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century. It was announced this week that the fan-favorite dish will see an 11% hike in cost, bringing the price from $5.00 to $5.55 in a change that is said to be permanent. It has been noted, however, that the costlier version of the classic pizza will be “new and improved,” in that it will now contain 33% more pepperoni.
RESTAURANTS
Elite Daily

Score A Free 6-Pack Of Miller Lite With This NYE Deal

There are only a few days left until that giant Times Square ball counts down the new year, which means it’s time to start stocking up on drinks. No, it’s not too early to start your party prep, especially because Miller Lite’s New Year’s Eve 2021 beer rebate is reimbursing party-goers 21 or older who buy their beers in advance.
FOOD & DRINKS
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
RESTAURANTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

342K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy