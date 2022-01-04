ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Best benefits of reading books

Sunderland Echo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking time to read can provide you with many benefits. It can help you build knowledge, empathise with others, and gain a better understanding of the world. Here are the top five benefits of reading in your spare time. 1. Reading reduces stress. After an exhausting day at work...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Is the One Book You Should Read in January

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re finishing up a book or deciding on what world to dive into next, it’s officially 2022, meaning it’s time for a new year full of new reads. If you’re feeling overwhelmed about the combination of future reading possibilities paired with your already too long “to be read” list, check out this guide to help you create your perfect reading list this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Dallas News

6 books to add to your reading list for December

If you’re reading this, congratulations! You’ve made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TODAY.com

Want to read more in 2022? Here are 4 books to get you started

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Nashville Parent

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
digg.com

The Best Books Of 2021, According To Everyone

It's December, which means Best of 2021 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?. Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best books, albums, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
TV SHOWS
Desiring God

Ten Great Books to Read Together

As a young man, reading has exercised a formative influence over my own spiritual, moral, and intellectual growth. As a pastor and teacher, recommending books has been a consistent privilege. Here, I seek to recommend my current list of ten books for those who are eager to grow in their faith. An ideal book recommendation, in my experience, carries two marks; it introduces us to kinds of books and it fosters a community in which they can be read.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Martinsville Bulletin

Start the new year reading these new library books

TODAY’S WORD is dox, listed this week by Merriam-Webster as the top word people have been looking up. Example: “That may sound straightforward enough — Facebook, like other platforms, wants to prevent users from being doxed or otherwise targeted for harassment — but the company says it needs help defining what information is considered ‘publicly available.’” (Source: K. Bell, “Facebook asks the Oversight Board to help shape its doxing policy,” June 15, engadget.com)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

Book World: Readers recommend 2021's best books and explain how their reading habits changed

If 2020 was a time to read science fiction about population-decimating viruses and explanatory books about systemic racism, this year, for many people, was about finding solace in the written word. When we published our special section on the year's best books, we asked readers to weigh in, both on the books they most cherished in 2021, and on how their reading habits changed. Here are some of the takeaways.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
capeandislands.org

Books to inspire for the New Year

With the New Year comes a season for new beginnings: whether you want to cook more, get outside more, start new practices, or just live better in general. Librarians Kellie Porter and Jessica Rudden-Dube join us on The Point to talk about New Year's resolutions, and inspiring books that can support them. Mindy Todd hosts.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

So Many Damn Books in Praise of Generous Reading

Drew is saying goodbye and vacating his role as co-host. That means one last episode with all the normal trappings, plus a wander into a chat about how the reading this year went, and if he achieved any goals he wanted to achieve when we started. Join us on this chilly, nostalgic stroll.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
shondaland.com

The Best Books for January 2022

What better way to start the new year than building a glorious to-read pile? January has something for everyone. The literary offerings of 2022 are starting off strong with a delightful and genuine memoir from a beloved writer, a romance written by a couple married in real life, a thriller featuring sociopathic rich people, and more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EW.com

5 must-read books coming in January 2022

For everyone who sat down at their desks over the New Year's weekend, vision boards at the ready, declaring their intentions to read more in 2022 than they did in 2021, we have good news: So far, this year's books are highly engaging. We highlighted 20 of the year's most anticipated titles here, and below are five favorites publishing this month. The rest is in your hands.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
arcamax.com

The Best Personal Finance Book You'll Read This Year

If you’re going to read just one financial book this year, read "Money Magic: An Economist’s Secrets to More Money, Less Risk and a Better Life" (Little, Brown Spark) by well-known economist Laurence Kotlikoff, who also co-authored the definitive book on Social Security, “Get What’s Yours.” Kotlikoff has the extraordinary ability to make complicated money matters understandable — and to debunk the lures of Wall Street and the financial planning community.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

In Defense of Recommending Books You Haven’t Read

I rarely feel any more qualified to recommend a book after I’ve read it than before. I worked as a bookseller for more than decade, and I’ve been book blogging for longer than that. In that time, I’ve recommended countless books, and I would guess that the majority of them were books I have not read. I’m not alone, either. If you go into a bookstore and ask for a recommendation, especially on a specific topic/in a certain genre, there’s a good chance that pitch is coming from someone who’s never read it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
A Cup of Jo

What Books Are You Reading This Winter?

Here are three novels I recently loved, plus the next book on my list…. Matrix by Lauren Groff (September 2021) I finally picked up this bestseller — about an orphaned teenager who is kicked out of royal court and put in charge of a dark, cold, muddy abbey in England — after readers raved about it in the comments section. “I don’t know how to adequately recommend Matrix,” wrote Kate. “Not a single line is spoken by a man, it depicts the most beautiful female loves and friendships, and the women are all amazing. I read it in almost one sitting; it’s now tattooed on my soul.” The premise may sound dense, but the wild, poetic novel is a surprisingly funny page turner.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
studyfinds.org

Reading fiction books for fun improves language skills, study reveals

MONTREAL, Quebec — Looking for a good read to start off 2022? A recent study finds picking something from the fiction section may also help improve your verbal skills while entertaining you at the same time. Researchers from Concordia University in Canada say reading for fun, especially when it’s fiction, boosts a reader’s scores on language tests.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS News

The 10 best-selling self-help books on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to make a change in 2022, maybe you've been eyeing Amazon's self-help book section. But which read...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy