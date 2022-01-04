New Wolfies Grill location coming to Pendleton

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott and Nyla Wolf, co-owners of Wolfies Grill, announced the addition of their seventh location planned for Pendleton.

The newest location will be near Pendleton’s I-69 exit on State Road 38 in a building that was formerly occupied by Downing’s Old Trail Bar & Grill. The Wolf’s plan to renovate the building and open the Pendleton location this Spring.

“After seventeen years in business, this announcement is an exciting day for our team,” said Scott.

“When we opened Wolfies in 2004, I hoped that it would be a spot where families could get a decent

meal and make memories together,” said Nyla.

Scott added, “Pendleton was a natural next step for us. The last census saw a growth trend that we

see continuing to increase given the population growth in surrounding counties. We’re excited to be

where people want to be!”

You can find Wolfies Grill in these other great Indianapolis locations:

Carmel: 1162 Keystone Way S, Carmel, IN 46032

Fishers: 7695 Crosspoint Commons, Fishers, IN 46038

Geist: 11699 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256

Noblesville: 20999 Hague Rd #9015, Noblesville, IN 46062

Westfield: 137 W Main St, Westfield, IN 46074

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.