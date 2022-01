The eyes of the world were on her: at just 19 she had founded her own company and promised to revolutionize the world of medicine with innovative and affordable diagnostic tests. Goodbye needles: a machine would have performed over 200 tests from a single drop of blood. Then he accuses him of deceiving investors and patients, then the trial. After three years spent more in court than in laboratories, 37-year-old Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the American tech start-up Theranos, was convicted of fraud by a California court. At the end of a three-month trial, a San Jose court found her guilty of four crimes, for which she faces up to 20 years in prison, acquitted her for another four, while for three crimes the jury did not reached a unanimous verdict. The now former Silicon Valley prodigy will not go to jail for now, waiting to hear the sentence.

