The Red Cross is calling on healthy Americans to donate blood as the nation is facing "historically low" supply levels. "Blood centers across the country are reporting less than a one-day’s supply of blood. If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, some patients requiring transfusion may not receive the blood products they need," a Red Cross spokesperson told FOX Business on Wednesday. "Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelets are needed now to avert the need to potentially postpone lifesaving treatments."

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO