Top Stock Reports for Meta Platforms, Bank of America & Mastercard

By Sheraz Mian
 2 days ago

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (. FB. ), Bank of America Corporation (. BAC. ), and Mastercard Incorporated (. MA. ). These research reports have been...

Top Research Reports for Alphabet, salesforce & Starbucks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (. GOOGL. ), salesforce.com, inc. (. CRM. ), and Starbucks Corporation (. SBUX. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly...
Top-Ranked Material ETFs to Bet on This Year

The materials sector has performed decently in 2021. The S&P 500 Materials sector has gained 26.2% in the past year. In addition, the space is expected to remain strong as improving labor market conditions, growing consumer confidence, accelerated coronavirus vaccine rollout and the passage of the much-awaited $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill are pointing toward a faster recovering economy.
Triton International (TRTN) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know

TRTN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $61.20, moving -1.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.94% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Is Bank of America Stock Still Worth the Investment?

The senior leadership team at Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is slated to release fourth-quarter and full-year financial results before the open on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Wall Street analysts anticipate that the financial institution will report earnings of $0.78 per share for its most recent quarter, compared to the EPS of $0.85 reported for its third quarter.
How to Select Stocks During Volatile Market Periods

The price action yesterday was swift as the Nasdaq closed down nearly 3%, tumbling below its 50-day moving average and threatening nearby support levels. It remains to be seen if this is the start of a larger down move comparable to late 2018 (which was the last time the Fed had its hand on the rate hike button), or if this is more muted volatility similar to what we saw throughout last year.
3 Foreign Bank Stocks to Bet on Despite Industry Challenges

UBS - Free Report) , Credit Suisse Group AG (. CRZBY - Free Report) , are expected to benefit. The Zacks Foreign Banks Industry consists of overseas banks, which have operations in the United States as well. Since a foreign banking organization might have both federally and state-chartered offices in the country, the Federal Reserve plays a major role in supervising their U.S. operations. In addition to providing a broad range of products and services to customers in the United States, the banks offer financial services to corporate clients having businesses in the country. Additionally, these financial firms establish relations with U.S. corporations operating in their home countries. Some units of foreign banks offer a broad range of wholesale as well as retail services along with conducting money-market transactions for their parent organizations, while others are involved in developing only specialized services.
Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2022

(0:45) - Finding Cheap Stocks For 2022: Stock Screener. (6:15) - Learning From Last Years Classic Value Stock List. (11:30) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks For The New Year. (24:10) - Stocks To Keep On Your Radar: Watch List. (32:30) - Episode Roundup: TOL, ARW, KSS, TTE, LAD, GM,...
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 6th

CPSI - Free Report) has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days. Grifols (. GRFS - Free Report) operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged...
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Rising

Shares of tech and software companies, including Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), are trading higher as the sector rebounds following recent weakness, which has been driven by a rise in yields. The U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield has risen sharply over the trailing five sessions, jumping from the 1.49% level on...
Walgreens Boots (WBA) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Up

WBA - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) from continuing operations of $1.68 for first-quarter fiscal 2022, increasing 54.1% from the year-ago comparable figure (up 53.1% at constant exchange rate or CER). The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.4%. GAAP EPS from continuing...
