LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man has pleaded guilty to rape of a child and 24 other sexual offenses regarding charges filed in 2011. Oneximo Mendez, 50, will serve 12 1/2 to 25 years in prison regarding sexual contact he had with a 12-year-old that continued over several years at his residence in the 500 block of Green Street and various other locations in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster District Attorney's Office.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO