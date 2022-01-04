Vaccination Clinics Coming To Estevan This Month

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is offering free COVID-19 and flu vaccines for the families at its Specialty Care Centers during select dates in January. Appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are available for those ages 5 and older by visiting myturn.ca.gov, California’s official vaccination appointment scheduling system. The clinics are also offering the Pfizer-BioNTech booster for eligible individuals ages 16 and older. Flu shots are available on a walk-in basis for those 6 months of age and older. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is safe to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO